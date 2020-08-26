Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Newsom launches COVID-19 testing plan to guarantee results in 48 hours
Newsom said California signed a contract with a medical diagnostics company to more than double the number of COVID-19 tests that can be processed in the state.

Aug. 26, 2020
2:09 PM
