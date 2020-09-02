Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Newsom OKs new protections for renters and homeowners
Newsom OKs new protections for renters and homeowners

Amid significant income decreases due to the COVID-19 pandemic, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that extends protections for renters and homeowners.

Sep. 2, 2020
2:04 PM
