Trump gets March 4 trial date in federal case over efforts to overturn 2020 election
Politics

Trump gets March 4 trial date in federal case over efforts to overturn 2020 election

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan set a March 4, 2024, trial date for former President Trump over attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

