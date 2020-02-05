Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Share
Politics

Trump refuses to shake Pelosi’s hand, she tears up his speech

Feb. 4, 2020
8:24 PM
Share
President Trump refuses to shake House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand before his State of the Union, and afterward she rips up her copy of his speech.
Politics