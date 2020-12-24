Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Politics

House Dems urge Trump to sign COVID relief bill

On Christmas Eve, House Democrats urged President Trump to sign a long-overdue COVID-19 relief bill after House Republicans blocked Trump’s long-shot, end-of-session demand to increase direct payments to American families from $600 to $2,000.

