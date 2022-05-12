LA Times Today: Times reporter on racial health disparities, after losing her father to COVID

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In the new documentary “The Color of Care” executive producer Oprah Winfrey asks why Black Americans were almost twice as likely to die from COVID as white Americans.



It’s a question L.A. Times health reporter Marissa Evans has asked herself after losing her own father to the virus.