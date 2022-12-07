LA Times Today: NASA’s going back to the moon and must confront a familiar enemy

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

For the first time in 50 years, since the end of the Apollo program, NASA is working to get astronauts back on the moon.



As part of that mission, Artemis 1 spacecraft is headed home after successfully orbiting the moon. Its mission was to ensure the spacecraft and S.L.S vehicle are safe to carry human crews. But there’s still one problem that could get in the way for astronauts — moon dust.