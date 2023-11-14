5 Entertaining Tips for Your Holiday Parties

The holiday season has always been so special to me as it’s a time to focus on gratitude, hope and giving back in any way that I can. It’s also a time to get together with loved ones and spend quality time creating new memories. Here are some ideas to help you curate a great gathering for all to enjoy!

1. Opt for no-cook appetizers.

One of my favorite ways to entertain is with a charcuterie board. You can easily make a charcuterie board in advance, and as an added bonus, it won’t take up any precious stove or oven space! Pick your favorite assortment of meats, cheeses, fruits, spreads, crackers and nuts and get creative with the layout. If you’d prefer to keep things on the sweeter side, you could opt for a dessert-themed board with assorted cookies, marshmallows, fruits and even melted chocolate for dipping.

This year, I partnered with my friends at World Vision, an amazing global humanitarian organization, to promote my “Sharing Joy” charcuterie board, which will help you entertain guests while also supporting kids and families in need. This gorgeous, handcrafted board is made from sustainably sourced materials by artisans in Kenya, and when you donate to receive it, you’re helping people around the world gain access to the tools and resources they need to overcome poverty. Talk about a great conversation starter when people comment on your beautiful board!

2. Make big-batch drinks.

By creating large quantities of your signature cocktail or mocktail ahead of time, you can minimize the time spent mixing individual drinks and focus more on enjoying the company of your guests. Don’t get stuck behind the bar!

3. Set your table the night before.

There’s so much to do when you’re hosting a party! When the day of the event arrives, you really want to make sure that the to-do list is as short as possible, so take care of the dining tablescape in advance to ensure that everything is ready for your guests. If your room is already set, it also helps you have a solid visual of how the space is shaping up for those first impressions as guests arrive.

4. Craft the perfect playlist.

Food and drinks are critical, but music can really elevate your space and your event. It’s a subtle part of creating the ambiance you want for your party. Set the perfect mood by building a playlist that blends genres and styles, classics and contemporary, and provides something for everyone regardless of preference. If you want to encourage meaningful conversation, keep things low-key by choosing mellow and nostalgic tracks. If want to keep people on their feet, mingling and moving around your space, go for a more upbeat playlist and be sure to include some recent hits guests can sing along to.

5. Gift a meaningful party favor.

Let’s be honest: We’ve all taken home party favors that we don’t really want or need. So why don’t we commit to doing something that can make a difference instead? This season, you can opt for a meaningful gift that also makes a positive impact by making a donation to an organization you care about in honor of your guests.

For the past few years, I’ve partnered with World Vision to sponsor children in Kenya and Honduras, and I’ve traveled to Moldova and seen firsthand their incredible work with Ukrainian refugees. That’s why I partnered with them for my “Sharing Joy” charcuterie board this year. Gifting an item from World Vision’s Gift Catalog on behalf of your guests allows you to express your gratitude to your loved ones and make a difference in the world.

You can subtly let guests know of the “favor” by placing a simple framed sign on your table thanking them for attending and noting that you’ve made a donation in their honor to an organization you care about.

I hope these tips help you have the perfect gathering and that your season is filled with making beautiful memories that will last for years!

By Tayshia Adams, Multimedia Personality and World Vision Gift Catalog Supporter