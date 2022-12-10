LA Times Today: What to know so far about the Brittney Griner prisoner swap

Cherelle Griner thanked the Biden administration today after the release of her wife, WNBA star Brittney Griner, from Russian detention.



Griner was freed in a high-level prisoner exchange involving notorious Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout.



L.A. Times sports writer David Wharton reported on the conditions Griner endured as prisoner at a remote penal colony.