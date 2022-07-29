LA Times Today: How one family and a PR firm helped USC’s Caleb Williams build an NIL empire

Caleb Williams is the starting quarterback for the USC Trojans. He’s likely to be a top pick in the 2023 NFL draft.



Before striking it rich in the NFL, the Oklahoma transfer is already cashing in on the college sports name, image and likeness.



L.A. Times USC beat writer Ryan Kartje explains.