LA Times Today: How Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ has impacted dojos in the San Fernando Valley

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The movie “Karate Kid” was released in 1984. One could argue the martial arts film is one of the quintessential movies of the ‘80s. Nearly four decades later its sequel “Cobra Kai” debuted on Netflix.



The series has helped spawn a new generation of martial arts fans who are flocking to dojos in the San Fernando Valley.



Sensei Fariborz Azhakh, owner of Team Karate Center and his daughter Laila, share their experience.