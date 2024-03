Dodger Daniel Hudson talks coming back from injury

Dodgers pitcher Daniel Hudson spent a full year rehabilitating from surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left knee, an injury that ended his promising 2022 season with the Dodgers in late June, only to sprain a ligament in his right knee just three appearances into his return, ending his 2023 season in July. In Seoul, he talks about coming back from that and getting another season to pitch.