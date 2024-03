Dodgers opener preview: A look at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome’s food from a childish eater

The Los Angeles Dodgers start their 2024 season against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea on March 20. The games will be played at Gocheok Sky Dome where our reporter, Mark Potts, gives a guide to the stadium food he can stomach because he has the palate of an immature 5-year-old.