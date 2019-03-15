Dodgers' split squads defeat Reds and Padres at spring training

EXTRA BASES: Puig went one for three in his first game against his former club, singling in the first inning against Ryu. After the game, Ryu was jokingly asked if he thought about beaning Puig. Quipped Ryu, through a translator: “I thought about it but I didn’t want to give up a free walk to him, let him get on base for free, so there was really no need for it.”... The Dodgers faced another one of their former stars in the nightcap, though one whose stint in Los Angeles was brief. Manny Machado, the Padres’ new third baseman, was at his home spring ballpark, but Dodger fans overwhelmed the Padres faithful and Machado was booed in his first at-bat. One fan yelled out “overrated.” Machado finished 0 for 3.