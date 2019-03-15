Dodgers' split squads defeat Reds and Padres at spring training

Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 3 (SS)
Dodgers 12, San Diego 0
ON THE MOUND: Hyun-Jin Ryu started the first game against the Reds and gave up two runs on five hits in four innings before throwing a simulated inning in the bullpen. He struck out three and walked none. The two runs were the first Ryu has surrendered this spring. ... Pedro Baez gave up two hits in a scoreless inning in the opener. ... Kenta Maeda got the start in the second game and pitched four scoreless innings, retiring the final nine batters he faced. He struck out six and walked none. ...Dustin May followed with three shutout innings. The Dodgers’ top pitching prospect, according to Baseball America, May hasn’t given up a run in six innings this spring.
AT THE PLATE: Shortstop Jeter Downs went two for four with a double in the opener, his first Cactus League start this spring against his former team. Downs was one of the two minor leaguers acquired by the Dodgers in the trade that sent Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds. ...Catching prospect Will Smith also went two for four in the tie. ... In the second game, Maeda doubled off the wall in the third inning — and produced a majestic bat flip thinking it was a home run off the bat. ... Austin Barnes, Cody Bellinger, and Brad Miller each homered as the Dodgers scored nine runs in the third and fourth innings. ... Joc Pederson clubbed a three-run double and David Freese doubled twice.
EXTRA BASES: Puig went one for three in his first game against his former club, singling in the first inning against Ryu. After the game, Ryu was jokingly asked if he thought about beaning Puig. Quipped Ryu, through a translator: “I thought about it but I didn’t want to give up a free walk to him, let him get on base for free, so there was really no need for it.”... The Dodgers faced another one of their former stars in the nightcap, though one whose stint in Los Angeles was brief. Manny Machado, the Padres’ new third baseman, was at his home spring ballpark, but Dodger fans overwhelmed the Padres faithful and Machado was booed in his first at-bat. One fan yelled out “overrated.” Machado finished 0 for 3.
UP NEXT: The Dodgers take on the Reds again Friday, this time at Goodyear Ballpark. Julio Urias is set to start. The 22-year-old left-hander has given up one run in six innings this spring. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. TV: SportsNet LA.