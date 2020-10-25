Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dodgers

Highlights from the Dodgers’ 8-7 loss to the Rays in Game 4 of the World Series

Key plays from the Dodgers’ 8-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night.

Oct. 25, 2020
12:07 AM
