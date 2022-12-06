LA Times Today: A new purpose in life through fencing

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Fencing was first introduced in Europe around the 17th century, but the sport has always been something of an outlier here in the U.S.



When L.A. Times staff writer David Wharton first discovered fencing, he found a lot to love and some unexpected connections to the city of Los Angeles.