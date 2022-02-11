LA Times Today: The first Super Bowl was dramatically different. See for yourself

Decades before So-Fi Stadium was built, the very first Super Bowl was played right here in Los Angeles. Except they didn’t call it the Super Bowl and there were no flashy half-time performances or multimillion-dollar commercials either.



L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison takes us back to the humble beginning — Los Angeles 1967.