LA Times Today: Sierra Canyon’s Jacelyn Gonzaga had been driving half her life before she got her license at 16
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
When Sierra Canyon’s Jacelyn Gonzaga recently turned 16, she celebrated with a trip to the DMV to get her driver’s license. She passed the test with flying colors but that shouldn’t be a surprise because Jacelyn’s been driving for half her life.
Since she was eight, she’s been engaged in drag racing, a sport that routinely has her topping speeds of 100 miles per hour.
Since she was eight, she’s been engaged in drag racing, a sport that routinely has her topping speeds of 100 miles per hour.