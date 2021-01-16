Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 18:19
Talking high school football with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom
Share
High School Sports

Talking high school football with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom

San Mateo Serra football coach Patrick Walsh talks with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom about high school sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share
High School Sports