Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
VIDEO | 18:44
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk Southern California high school football
Share
High School Sports

Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk Southern California high school football

Special guest Arlis Boardingham of Birmingham High joins Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom to discuss high school football in Southern California.

Oct. 23, 2020
5:59 PM
Share
High School Sports