LA Times Today: Meet the new Bruin basketball siblings

In the mid 1970s, siblings Dave and Ann Meyers helped UCLA to the apex of college basketball winning both men’s and women’s championships.



Nearly a half century later there’s another pair of siblings, Jaime and Gabriela Jaquez, who are hoping to help raise more championship banners in Pauley Pavilion.