LA Times Today: How a deaf, autistic athlete’s big moment turned into a nightmare

Last December, the Cerritos Junior College basketball team had a big lead late in a game. With the urging of his players, head coach Russ May subbed in Kade West. It was the first time he ever played.West didn’t score, but he received a standing ovation from fans of both teams, because the 20-year-old is autistic and Deaf.L.A. Times Bill Plaschke writes this should have been a beautiful moment but turned into a nightmare for the Cerritos basketball team.