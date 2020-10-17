Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
Sports

Highlights from Astros’ 7-4 win over Rays in Game 6 of ALCS

Key plays from the Houston Astros’ 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the ALCS.

Oct. 16, 2020
8:56 PM
Share
Sports