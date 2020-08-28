Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Talking high school sports on Friday night
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom entertain, inform, debate with no football in SoCal.

Aug. 28, 2020
3:02 PM
Sports