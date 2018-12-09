Claudia Gadelha is one of the best fighters in the world and a perennial top contender. This is thus a big opportunity for Nina Ansaroff. Ansaroff has won three in a row and a win here would catapult her into the upper echelon of the women’s strawweight division.
Round 1. Gadelha connects with a right hand early and then follows with another pair of stiff punches. Gadelha clinches and secures a takedown. Gadelha appears to be looking to set up a kimura from the top but she never comes close and Ansaroff is able to return to her feet. Ansaroff lands a beautiful side kick to the face and then an uppercut. Gadelha goes for a takedown but Ansaroff defends nicely while standing with one leg greatly elevated. 10-9 Gadelha.
Round 2. Ansaroff lands some crisp punches early and blocks a takedown. It appears as though the momentum may be turning. Ansaroff is exerting her striking and Gadelha is struggling to replicate any of her early success. Gadelha gets a takedown in the final 90 seconds. Gadelha lands punches from the top until the close. Still, that’s not enough to overcome Ansaroff’s striking edge for much of the round. 10-9 Ansaroff.
Olivier Aubin-Mercier has thrived in recent years in the UFC, winning 7 of 9 with 5 finishes against solid competition. He is coming off a loss to Alexander Hernandez and looking to rebound. Gilbert Burns is a grappling world champion and a finisher standing and on the ground in MMA.
Round 1. Aubin-Mercier moves in with some punches but he eats a hard counter and has to back out. Burns shoots in for a takedown. Burns slams Aubin-Mercier down up against the cage. Aubin-Mercier stands back up. Burns drops Aubin-Mercier with a hook and immediately goes to town with rapid-fire punches on the ground. Burns then grabs a body triangle and looks for a rear naked choke. Burns transitions into an armbar attempt late but can’t get it. 10-8 Burns.
Round 2. Aubin-Mercier lands a big kick to the body. Burns answers back with a few hard punches. The fight settles into a more deliberate pace than the first round. Late in the round, Burns scores a takedown but there isn't enough time left for him to do anything with it. 10-9 Burns.
Katlyn Chookagian has quietly built up an 11-1 record and is a top contender in the growing flyweight division. Jessica Eye was one of the happiest fighters to see a women’s flyweight division as she viewed that as her optimal division. After dropping four straight at bantamweight, she has won two in a row at flyweight.
Round 1. Eye presses forward at the start and walks into a couple nice jabs by Chookagian. Eye opens up with combinations from time to time but her aggression is being slowed by Chookagian’s counterstriking. Eye throws a leg kick from time to time and they are landing at a high percentage. 10-9 Chookagian.
Round 2. Eye clinches early but neither fighter is able to really threaten a takedown and they break. Both fighters are more measured in the second than they were in the first. Eye’s attacks come with more fury but some are missing wildly. Eye lands a nice knee to the head. Chookagian utilizes a solid couple of punches. Eye answers back with a few nice punches of her own. Another close round. 10-9 Eye.
Elias Theodorou won the Ultimate Fighter and has done well in the UFC since then, accumulating a 17-2 MMA record. Eryk Anders is a former college football star at Alabama and has big knockout power as an MMA fighter.
Round 1. Anders presses forward from the outset, with Theodorou circling and looking to counter. Theodorou’s striking is more fluid, but Anders is landing harder with his shots. Theodorou is throwing a lot of unique strikes from different angles and a lot of kicks. Theodorou lands some nice knees to the body late, and Anders attacks the body as well. 10-9 Theodorou.
Round 2. The fight in the second follows the same basic outline of the first: Anders wading in and looking for power shots while Theodorou looks to snipe from the outside. Anders is definitely connecting with the hard shot from time to time, but Theodorou is consistently landing more. Anders stuns Theodorou with a big left hand and comes in swinging wildly looking to put Theodorou away. Theodorou fires back in an effort to prevent Anders from pressing so much. Theodorou appears to regain his senses, but he is slowing. Anders hurts Thedorou again. Anders drops Theodorou with a punch late. 10-9 Anders.
Brad Katona won the Ultimate Fighter and now he returns against Matthew Lopez, who has dropped two straight but has generally competed against high-quality opposition during his UFC tenure.
Round 1. Lopez catches a kick and lands a few punches. Katona goes for a takedown but has it blocked. Lopez connects with a nice combination. Lopez goes for a takedown but it is blocked. Katona lands a nice body punch. He’s also throwing a lot of kicks but hasn’t connected solidly too often. Lopez gets a takedown in the final 30 seconds but Katona is active with elbows from the bottom. 10-9 Lopez.
Round 2. Lopez catches a kick and gets a takedown but Katona quickly stands back up. The boxing is pretty even, with both men exercising caution and not leaving themselves open in their attacks. Lopez catches another kick for a takedown, but Katona gets up in short order just like he did earlier in the round. Katona lands a stiff straight right hand. Close round. 10-9 Katona.
Chad Laprise has competed in the UFC for over four years, accumulating a solid 6-3 record. Dhiego Lima, the brother of Bellator star Douglas Lima, has struggled mightily in the UFC with a 1-5 record despite going 6-0 in Ultimate Fighter exhibitions.
Round 1. After a brief feeling-out period, Lima knocks Laprise out with a monster lunging upward hook about a minute and a half in.
Winner: Dhiego Lima, KO, round 1.
Diego Ferreira has won two straight and four of six in the UFC, making him a stiff challenge for Kyle Nelson, who takes this fight on extremely short notice in his home province of Ontario. Nelson is 12-1 on the lower levels and now has the opportunity to prove himself against established UFC competition.
Round 1. Nelson does well early with his boxing. He lands a strong hook that hurts Ferreira then a shot to the body and head kick. Ferreira looks for a takedown but Nelson doesn’t allow it. He encourages Ferreira to get up and Ferreira takes his time. Ferreira answers back with a few nice combinations of his own and it turns into an all out scrap on the feet. Ferreira gets a takedown at the midpoint of the round and is in Nelson’s half guard. Ferreira lands punches and elbows from there and takes full mount. Nelson turns his back and Ferreira lands a series of hard punches from there. Ferreira really took over on the ground there after a competitive standup affair. 10-9 Ferreira.
Round 2. Ferreira gets a takedown early on and advances into side control. Ferreira lands a series of punches. Nelson is forced to simply cover up and the fight is stopped.
UFC 231 begins with a light heavyweight bout as Devin Clark squares off with Aleksandar Rakic. Devin Clark is 3-2 thus far in the UFC with his wins coming via decision and his losses coming via stoppage. Rakic is the heavy favorite. The Austrian is 10-1 thus far in his career and has two UFC victories while still looking for his first UFC stoppage.
Round 1. Devin Clark comes out and throws a heavy punch to the head as Rakic attacks with a kick to the body. Clark then clinches but can’t secure a takedown. Upon separation, Rakic starts throwing more kicks. Clark drops Rakic with a big left hand and follows with hard punches on the ground. Rakic gets up and Clark throws a series of knees to the head, some of which are flagrantly illegal given Rakic’s hands are down. The referee doesn’t say or do anything. After they break, Rakic goes back to his favored kicks with Clark relying more on his boxing. As Clark comes in, he gets countered and dropped with a backfist. Rakic proceeds to pour on the offense and the bout is finally stopped.
Winner: Aleksandar Rakic, TKO, round 1.
What appears to be a flawed decision to move two UFC champions with a deep connection to California out of a planned Jan. 26 Honda Center super-fight and shift them to Brooklyn makes business sense, UFC President Dana White said Friday.
The UFC launches its $750-million, five-year-deal with the ESPN Plus streaming service Jan. 19 with the showdown between bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw of Yorba Linda and Los Angeles-raised flyweight champion Henry Cejudo.
But tying that fight with separate undercard bouts featuring Greg Hardy and Rachael Ostovich has misdirected the attention this week, away from the quality of the main event and toward the insensitivity of placing a man convicted of domestic violence on the same show with a woman healing from a brutal attack allegedly at her husband’s hands.
Featherweight champion Max Holloway and former women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk have eyed UFC 231 on Saturday in Toronto as their chance at redemption.
Holloway took the first step by making weight at 144.5 pounds. Jedrzejczyk, moving up in weight to face former Muay Thai rival Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight title, says she’s ready too.
“People might not think 10 pounds is much of a difference, but yes it is … the weight and power of the punches … I’m going to be a completely different animal,” Jedrzejczyk said.