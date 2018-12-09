UFC 231 begins with a light heavyweight bout as Devin Clark squares off with Aleksandar Rakic. Devin Clark is 3-2 thus far in the UFC with his wins coming via decision and his losses coming via stoppage. Rakic is the heavy favorite. The Austrian is 10-1 thus far in his career and has two UFC victories while still looking for his first UFC stoppage.

Round 1. Devin Clark comes out and throws a heavy punch to the head as Rakic attacks with a kick to the body. Clark then clinches but can’t secure a takedown. Upon separation, Rakic starts throwing more kicks. Clark drops Rakic with a big left hand and follows with hard punches on the ground. Rakic gets up and Clark throws a series of knees to the head, some of which are flagrantly illegal given Rakic’s hands are down. The referee doesn’t say or do anything. After they break, Rakic goes back to his favored kicks with Clark relying more on his boxing. As Clark comes in, he gets countered and dropped with a backfist. Rakic proceeds to pour on the offense and the bout is finally stopped.