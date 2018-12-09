This is a classic striker-versus-grappler bout. Gunnar Nelson is a submission ace with six submissions in the UFC alone. He is coming off the first stoppage loss of his career against Santiago Ponzinibbio. Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira loves to strike and is 6-1 (1 no contest) in his last eight fights.

Round 1. Oliveira lands a couple kicks. Nelson lunges in with a punch and then looks for a takedown. Oliveira nails him with an elbow in the process. Oliveira grabbed the cage to prevent a takedown attempt. Nelson gets the takedown moments later anyway and gets Oliveira’s back. Nelson has a body triangle and prevents Oliveira from turning around. Oliveira keeps working and he finally rolls out into top position, which was very impressive. Oliveira takes top position and drops down some big punches there. He is able to really do a lot of damage from top position until the round concludes. 10-9 Oliveira.

Round 2. The fighters clinch at the start of the round. Oliveira appears to be controlling the clinch for most of the time, but then Nelson ends up getting the takedown two minutes in. Nelson rapidly works into mount. Nelson is bleeding from the nose and it’s dripping down onto Oliveira. Nelson badly busts Oliveira open with an elbow and then locks in a rear naked choke for the submission. That submission came at the right time because it allowed them to concentrate on stopping the bleeding on a horrendous cut. Blood was just pouring out of Oliveira’s head after the elbow.