Wimbledon men's championship match

Jul 06, 2014 | 12:00 AM
Novak Djokovic won his second men's singles title at Wimbledon with a 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4 victory over Roger Federer on Sunday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
