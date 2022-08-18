LA Times Today: Promoting ‘A League of Their Own’ reboot, Maybelle Blair embraces her truth

Amazon Prime recently released “A League of Their Own,” an eight-part series about the All-American Girls’ Professional Baseball League.



The league debuted in 1943 and today there are very few surviving players.



L.A. Times’ Helene Elliott caught up with one of the players: 95-year-old Maybelle Blair, who’s still going strong.