LA Times Today: LeBron James’ youngest son is transferring and helping transform his new school
Bronny James, Lebron’s oldest son, has dominated the headlines the last few months with his college recruitment and commitment to USC. Now, his younger brother, Bryce, is making news as well.
L.A. Times Luca Evans writes the youngest James is transferring to Campbell Hall in hopes of taking his game to the next level.
