LA Times Today: Maricarmen Reyes on second national title for UCLA women’s soccer

Maricarmen Reyes scored the game-winning goal as UCLA overcame an unlikely two-nothing deficit to stun North Carolina in the women’s soccer championship.



It’s the second national title for UCLA and first one since 2013.