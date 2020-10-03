Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NBA Finals Game 2 highlights

Highlights from the Lakers’ 124-114 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Oct. 2, 2020
9:17 PM
