LA Times Today: Oakland A’s plan to buy land for new stadium in Las Vegas, move there in 2027

Last month, the Oakland A’s announced a plan to buy land near the Las Vegas Strip and build a new ballpark. They hope to move to Sin City in 2027. The Athletics have called Oakland home since 1968 but have failed to secure a new stadium in their hometown.



L.A. Times Bill Shaikin writes Major League Baseball should step in and keep the A’s in Oakland.