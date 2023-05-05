LA Times Today: Oakland A’s plan to buy land for new stadium in Las Vegas, move there in 2027
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Last month, the Oakland A’s announced a plan to buy land near the Las Vegas Strip and build a new ballpark. They hope to move to Sin City in 2027. The Athletics have called Oakland home since 1968 but have failed to secure a new stadium in their hometown.
L.A. Times Bill Shaikin writes Major League Baseball should step in and keep the A’s in Oakland.
L.A. Times Bill Shaikin writes Major League Baseball should step in and keep the A’s in Oakland.