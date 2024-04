Feds clear Shohei Ohtani in gambling case

After an investigation, Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani was cleared and declared a victim in the gambling allegations involving his former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. United States Attorney Martin Estrada, IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Eddy Wang spoke at a conference, revealing their evidence and allegations against Mizuhara.