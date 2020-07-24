Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Mookie Betts on kneeling during the National Anthem

July 23, 2020
11:12 PM
During the National Anthem, Mookie Betts took a knee. He talks about why he did it and what he’s learned about the protest since 2016, when he first didn’t want to participate.

