Morning Briefing: Equal pay for U.S. women’s soccer team isn’t a secret to them

Procter & Gamble, which supports U.S. Soccer through its Secret deodorant brand, says it will donate $529,000 --- $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the U.S. team that won the Women’s World Cup --- to help close the pay gap between the women’s and men’s teams. The sponsor took out a full-page ad in the New York Times on Sunday urging the U.S. Soccer Federation to "be on the right side of history."