Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
UCLA Sports

Video of Margzetta Frazier’s floor exercise against Brigham Young on Feb. 10, 2021

Video of Margzetta Frazier’s floor exercise, a tribute to Janet Jackson, against Brigham Young on Feb. 10, 2021.

Share
UCLA Sports