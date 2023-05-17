LA Times Today: In Uganda a man rescues an orphan and brings kids together — through baseball

Uganda is located in east Africa and is one of the poorest countries in the world. In fact, nearly two and a half million children — one of out every nine — is an orphan.



One of those orphans is Dennis Kasumba. He’s trying to escape the poverty and fulfill a lifelong dream of playing professional baseball.



L.A. Times Kevin Baxter and photographer Wally Skalij traveled to Uganda to get a firsthand look at this social media sensation.