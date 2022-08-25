LA Times Today: What the Big Ten deal means for UCLA and USC

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Earlier this month, the Big Ten scored the largest media rights deal in the history of college athletics. It’s reportedly worth between seven and eight billion dollars. The contract begins next year and runs until 2030.



USC and UCLA are set to join the Big Ten Conference in 2024.