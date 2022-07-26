LA Times Today: Vin Scully’s unbreakable bond with Dodgers fans via the transistor radio

When the Dodgers moved west in the late ‘50s, not all their games were on TV, so fans followed the action on their radios by listening to the iconic voice of the legendary Vin Scully.



L.A. Times reporter Bill Shaikin explains.