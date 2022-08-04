LA Times Today: Vin Scully’s life and legacy with the Dodgers

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Vin Scully was the voice of the Dodgers for 67 years. His tenure with the team is second only to the late Tommy Lasorda. He also holds the record for longest broadcaster with a single team in professional sports history.



Scully’s voice was synonymous with the Dodgers. He not only became one of the most beloved figures in L.A., but the most trusted as well.



Lisa McRee talked with L.A. Times baseball writer Bill Shaikin about Vin Scully’s impact on Los Angeles.