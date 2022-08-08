LA Times Today: World Cup ticket collectors fight for authentic memorabilia

The World Cup is arguably the biggest sporting event in the world. This year’s tournament will be held in Qatar — the first Arab country to ever host the games.



It’s also the first World Cup to be played in the fall, starting in late November and ending Dec. 18.



L.A. Times reporter Kevin Baxter went to Qatar to meet a fan in search of World Cup memorabilia.