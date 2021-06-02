Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
×
Share
Sports

#7 LAKERS at #2 SUNS | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | June 1, 2021

Highlights of the Lakers’ 115-85 loss to the Suns on June 1, 2021, in Phoenix.

Share
Highlights of the Lakers’ 115-85 loss to the Suns on June 1, 2021, in Phoenix.
Sports