Don’t gif, but do gif, Andy Samberg from this video | Sundance Film Festival 2020

Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and Camila Mendes stopped by the Los Angeles Times photo and video studio at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival to talk about their film, “Palm Springs.” The film, about two people meeting at a wedding and finding common ground in their nihilism, premieres at the festival. The three raced through the alphabet, revealing fun details about the film as well as displaying their sound effect talents.