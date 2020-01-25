Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Share

Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, and more on their 9/11 drama, “Worth”

Jan. 24, 2020
10:57 PM
Share
Los Angeles Times reporter Mark Olsen talks with the cast and crew of “Worth,” a 9/11 drama playing at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.