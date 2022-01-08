LA Times Today: This tamale cart design will change sidewalk vending in L.A.

For decades, L.A.'s tamale street vendors have struggled over permits with the county’s health department due to their carts’ lack of food safety design.



But have you seen the “tamalero?”



L.A. Times columnist, Carolina Miranda told us about the roll-out of a brand-new cart that could help the tamale street vendor thrive, thanks to the ingenuity of a local food truck designer-engineer.