Partner & Trial Attorney

Pointer & Buelna LLP

Adanté Pointer is a relentless and passionate champion for justice, representing both individuals and communities against powerful entities. He has fought for justice in high-profile cases, such as the Richmond Chevron Refinery Fire and the Oscar Grant case. Pointer’s work has led to legislative change, as seen in the passing of SB 1228, protecting sex crime victims’ DNA rights. He secured millions for victims of police shootings and their families, ensuring accountability.

Outside the courtroom, Pointer dedicates his time to educating underserved communities, offering “Know Your Rights” workshops, mentoring and community outreach. He serves on nonprofit boards, promoting diversity and education. Pointer is president of the board for the East Oakland Youth Development Center, which raises money to offer scholarships for students in East Oakland who have few public-school resources.