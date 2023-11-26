(RON_MURRAY)

Head of Litigation and Disputes,

Los Angeles

Norton Rose Fulbright

Christopher Pelham, head of litigation and disputes in Los Angeles for Norton Rose Fulbright, has been immersed in the world of law from a young age, captivated by courtroom dramas from his high school days. As a board member of the Langston Bar Association of Los Angeles, he actively empowers leadership, fosters professional development and promotes justice administration within the Black community and beyond. Pelham’s dedication extends to education, particularly for students in need. He has been a steadfast volunteer for School on Wheels, offering tutoring and mentorship to students facing the risk of dropping out due to homelessness.

He serves on the board of Just the Beginning, a pipeline organization aimed at bolstering underrepresented communities in law schools. His unwavering passion for the legal profession has driven him from his time as an assistant U.S. attorney in Los Angeles to his international work based in mainland China, where he investigated and prosecuted cases involving organized crime, fraud and more.