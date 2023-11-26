Cyndie M. Chang

Managing Partner, Los Angeles Office

Duane Morris LLP

Cyndie Chang holds a robust record in advancing diversity and women’s initiatives in the legal field. With a wealth of leadership roles in organizations like Loyola Law School and the Committee of 100, she is a dedicated advocate for equality. She has served as president of the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) and the Southern California Chinese Lawyers Association (SCCLA), as well as served on the board of directors for the Asian Pacific Community Fund, a nonprofit organization that supports Asian Pacific Islander communities in need.

As a trailblazer, Chang has received numerous awards, including recognition from the Minority Corporate Counsel Association and Best Lawyers Magazine. Her extensive speaking engagements and involvement in nonprofit organizations reflect her commitment to community service and diversity in the legal profession. Her advocacy is rooted in her family’s immigrant experience and her tireless efforts for Asian American rights.