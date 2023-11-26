Founder & CEO

Arts & Learning Conservatory

As the CEO and founder of the Arts & Learning Conservatory (ALC) and producer of the annual Juneteenth Gospel Voices of OC Concert, Debora King Wondercheck, M.S., Ed, is a passionate advocate for social justice and equality who has dedicated her life to making the arts accessible to all. Wondercheck’s extensive experience in education, including serving as a professor of music, equips her to champion ALC’s mission. She has nurtured ALC from 21 students to an organization entertaining over 10,000 annually.

In 2022, Wondercheck created and produced Gospel Voices of OC, a Juneteenth celebration that pays tribute to faith, unity, celebration and inclusion. Her contributions have garnered recognition, including becoming a Board of Trustees member at Vanguard University and receiving the Woman of Distinction and Alumni of the Year honors. Under Wondercheck’s visionary guidance, Arts & Learning Conservatory’s accolades highlight its commitment to excellence and community impact.